‘Our party is ready to push TMC out’: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh ahead of 2026 Bengal polls

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday exuded confidence in the Bharitya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Elections, scheduled to be held in 2026.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh emphasised that the BJP is ready to push the Trinamool Congress out.

"Our party is ready; it is the opposition party here, and we are ready to push TMC out. The alliance is also strong, and the preparation for the elections will also be done by this month..." he stated.

Speaking on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) underway in West Bengal, he said, "West Bengal has witnessed the most controversy around SIR...Election Commission is keeping an eye on everything and trying to conduct elections in a proper manner...The people of the state are enthusiastically participating in the SIR."

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Election Commission of India arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday for a review meeting of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise underway in West Bengal.

The SIR aims to update voter lists across West Bengal's 294 assembly constituencies. Over 80,000 Booth Level Officials (BLOs) are conducting house-to-house visits until December 4 to verify and update voter information. To assist voters, 659 helpdesks have been set up across the state.

The Election Commission of India launched the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across nine states and three Union Territories, covering nearly 51 crore electors.

The states and UTs included in this phase are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry.

The Enumeration Period, which began on November 4, will continue until December 4, during which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will distribute unique, partially pre-filled Enumeration Forms (EFs) to every elector. The BLOs will visit households at least three times for the distribution and collection of forms.