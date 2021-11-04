'Out of fear': Priyanka Gandhi on Centre's move to slash petrol, diesel prices

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took a jibe at the Centre, which announced a cut in levies on petrol and diesel. In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said that the decision has been taken out of fear.

"This is a decision out of fear, not from the heart. Vasooli government will get an answer for the loot in the coming elections," she said in her tweet.

The Union government on Wednesday announced reduction in central levies on petrol by ₹5 a litre and diesel by ₹10 a litre, providing major relief to consumers amid spiralling fuel prices. The new prices are effective from Thursday - when the country is celebrating Diwali.

After the reduction, petrol will come down from the current rate of over ₹110 a litre in Delhi to about ₹105. The diesel rate will be reduced from over ₹98 per litre to about ₹88.

The Centre also urged states to further bring down the rates, following which a number of state governments announced reduction in fuel rates.

Earlier, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, terming the move as "Jumlanomics".

"First, increase the prices of petrol and diesel by ₹28 and ₹26 per litre in 2021, decrease it by ₹5 and ₹10 and call it a Diwali gift," Surjewala said on Twitter.

The increase in fuel prices was criticised by opposition parties, which linked the decision to recent bypoll results in which the Opposition made inroads in some key areas, and demanded that the government reduce excise duty further.

Domestic prices of petrol and diesel have been surging to record levels almost every day since October 1 because of two key reasons - surging international oil prices due to prolonged supply squeeze by producers’ cartel, and high incidence of central and state taxes on the two fuels.

The reduction is the highest ever in excise duty.