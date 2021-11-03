Home / India News / 'After losing 14 bypolls': Congress says petrol, diesel duty cut not Diwali gift, but ‘jumla’
india news

'After losing 14 bypolls': Congress says petrol, diesel duty cut not Diwali gift, but ‘jumla’

"Modi ji, Nation doesn't need jumlas. Roll back the draconian tax hike!" Randeep Surjewala said. 
The Centre on Wednesday announced excise duty cut on petrol, diesel.&nbsp;(PTI)
The Centre on Wednesday announced excise duty cut on petrol, diesel. (PTI)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said the nation does not need jumlas as the Centre decided to reduce the central excise duty of 5 on petrol and 10 on diesel, a day before Diwali. "In year 2021, prices of petrol were hiked by 28 and diesel by 26 per litre. After losing 14 bye-elections and 2 Lok Sabhas, reducing the petrol-diesel price by 5 and 10 is tom-tommed as 'Diwali gift' of Modi Ji! Hey Ram..." Surjewala tweeted.

"In May 2014, price of petrol was 71.41, diesel was 55.49 but crude oil was $105.71 per barrel. Crude oil is $82 per barrel today. When will the prices equate year 2014?" Surjewala said.

 

Comparing the excise of petrol and diesel in the Modi government with that of the Congress government, Surjewala said the excise duty on petrol was 9.48 litre on petrol and 3.46 litre on diesel. After the reduction announced on Wednesday, the excise duty on petrol is 27.90 per litre and 21.80 per litre of diesel.

"Modi ji, Nation doesn't need jumlas. Roll back the draconian tax hike!" he wrote.

"Government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 (per litre) respectively from tomorrow. Prices of petrol and diesel will thus come down accordingly," the finance ministry said in a statement.

This is the highest-ever reduction in excise duty and rolls back a part of the 13 and 16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices, reports said.

Based on April to October consumption numbers, the loss of revenue to the government due to the excise duty cut will be 8,700 crore per month. This totals to an annual impact of over 1 lakh crore, industry sources said. For the remainder of the current fiscal, the impact would be 43,500 crore, a PTI report said.

Trinamool spokesperson and MP Derek O'Brien also criticised the announcement and said the excise duty of petrol was increased by 65% last year, while now the decrease amounts to 15%. "Between April to September 21, government's collection from excise on petrol rose 33% compared to last year. Collection of excise is 79% more than pre-covid levels," Derek O Brien tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol price diwali 2021 narendra modi + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out