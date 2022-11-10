Out of jail, Sanjay Raut praises Fadnavis, says ‘will meet him in 2-4 days’

A day after walking out from the Arthur Road Jail, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, a key leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, praised Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for taking “some good decisions” and said he will be meeting the BJP leader soon.

Speaking to reporters, Raut opined that the newly-formed Maharashtra government is being run by the deputy chief minister and he is leading the state.

“A new government was formed in Maharashtra, I welcome some of their good decisions. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took some good decisions. We feel that the state is being run by deputy CM Fadnavis and he is leading the state,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

“I will meet Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar today. I will be meeting deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in 2-4 days related to the work of people,"

The parliamentarian said he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but did not give details about it.

Raut also refrained from targeting central investigative agencies and said he doesn't blame them for his arrest. He, however, maintained that his arrest was political and that such kind of “vendetta politics” was not seen in the country earlier.

“I was in solitary confinement, just like Savarkar and Tilak. Even my arrest was political and I used my time for a good purpose. Whatever my party, my family and I had to endure…we have suffered. My family has lost a lot. It happens in life and politics," Raut said.

“But the country has never seen this kind of politics. Our country was under foreign rule for 150 years, but we did not see this kind of political vendetta in the country. Even the enemies were treated nicely,” he said.

