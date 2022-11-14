Over 1,000 duped of crores in pan-India online Ola scooty scam; 16 arrested

The cyber crime of Delhi Police on Monday busted an online pan-India Ola electric scooty scam in which more than 1,000 people have been duped. At least 16 people have been arrested in the case from various parts of the country, including Karnataka's Bengaluru, Haryana's Gurugram, and Bihar's Patna, deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) Devesh Mahla told news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the DCP, one of the victims had filed a police complaint on October 7 regarding an online scooty fraud - after which they began technical surveillance and held the fraudsters.

Also read: Feathers of P'AAP': BJP's fresh dig at Kejriwal ahead of MCD polls

The police said two people in Bengaluru had designed a fake website for Ola electric scooters. Reportedly, as soon as people used to upload their details on their websites, the duo shared the victims' mobile numbers and other details with their gang members in other states.

The gang members, then, asked each victim to transfer ₹60,000 to 70,000 in the name of insurance and transportation charges of the scooty, the police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Karnataka PSI scam: ED searches premises of jailed IPS officer, others

“We busted the call centre running the scam in Patna and arrested 16 people. 114 SIM cards, over 60 mobile phones, and seven laptops have been seized and 25 bank accounts with over ₹5 crore transactions have been traced. At least 1,000 victims are connected so far with the scam,” the DCP said.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON