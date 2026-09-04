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Over 17,000 people rescued in UP as floods affect 26 districts: Officials

Relief teams have also been deployed to ensure food, essential supplies and healthcare reach affected families

Updated on: Sep 4, 2026, 10:23:20 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Over 17,000 people were evacuated and moved to safer locations in Uttar Pradesh after floods affected 26 districts in the state, officials said.

According to the relief commissioner’s office, nearly 3.53 lakh people have been affected by the floods. (Representative file)
According to the relief commissioner’s office, nearly 3.53 lakh people have been affected by the floods. (Representative file)

According to the relief commissioner’s office, nearly 3.53 lakh people have been affected by the floods.

The affected districts are Amroha, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Badaun, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Chandauli, Farrukhabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Kasganj, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mirzapur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Rampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Unnao and Varanasi.

Also Read: Heavy rains paralyse Prayagraj: Homes inundated, roads under water & villages isolated

As many as 1,312 flood relief shelters have been established, where 4,847 people are currently staying. Relief teams have also been deployed to ensure food, essential supplies and healthcare reach affected families.

1,697 boats and motorboats deployed

The state has activated 1,634 flood outposts, 1,697 boats and motorboats and 1,068 medical teams for rescue, surveillance and medical assistance in affected areas.

Health-related relief measures include distribution of more than 5.52 lakh chlorine tablets and 1.87 lakh ORS packets to help prevent water-borne diseases and dehydration.

More than 45,000 animals have been affected, but no livestock deaths have been reported, officials said.

 
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