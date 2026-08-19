Heavy rains paralyse Prayagraj: Homes inundated, roads under water & villages isolated

Heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in Prayagraj for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, inundating several city neighbourhoods, damaging structures and cutting off the road connectivity of several villages in Koraon after the Belan river swelled. A view of a waterlogged residential area after heavy rainfall in Gaus Nagar, in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

In Chhatnag, four members of a family were injured after a wall of their house collapsed. A woman sustained more serious injuries and was treated at a private hospital. In Soraon, a wall also collapsed, though no one was injured.

In Koraon, the swelling Belan river flooded several causeways, snapping road links to a number of villages. Following information from the district headquarters, an NDRF team was rushed to the area with relief material and remained engaged in rescue and relief operations till late Tuesday.

Additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Vinita Singh said a large number of people had been affected in Koraon due to the rise in the Belan river and teams had been deployed for relief operations.

Meanwhile, several parts of the city remained waterlogged for the second consecutive day. Kareli, Mundera, Rambagh, George Town, Tagore Town, Allahpur, Bahadurganj, Lukerganj, Rajrooppur, Jhalkha and other areas witnessed severe waterlogging.

In Kareli’s Gausnagar, JK Ashiyana, Gaddha Colony and Karelabagh, water reportedly rose to nearly six feet in places. Water entered hundreds of houses, damaging furniture, electronic appliances and other household goods. Vehicles parked in streets and garages also remained submerged.

Several families were forced to remain indoors for the second consecutive day as roads and lanes remained inundated. Residents complained that water from the previous day’s rainfall had not receded before another spell of heavy rain worsened the situation.

George Town waterlogging triggers dispute

The George Town area remained severely waterlogged for the second day. Residents objected to the pumping of water near the George Town police station intersection, alleging that it was causing water to accumulate towards Jawaharlal Nehru Road. The pumping set was subsequently stopped.

City magistrate Vinay Kumar Singh reached the spot and spoke to residents and officials before informing municipal authorities. Efforts to drain the water continued, but the stretch from Sangam petrol pump to Preeti Nursing Home remained inundated till evening.

Commissioner seeks report on drainage

Divisional commissioner Dr Lokesh M has sought a detailed report from municipal commissioner Seelam Sai Teja on the design and condition of drains in urban areas, particularly around newly constructed roads.

The commissioner has asked officials to identify immediate measures to ease waterlogging and prepare a long-term plan to improve drainage and prevent recurring inundation in the city.