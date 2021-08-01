Over 4,000 children died by suicide between 2017 and 2019 after failing in exams

At least 4,000 children in the age group of 14-18 years died by suicide after they failed to clear academic examinations between 2017 and 2019, according to a data released by the government.

The data also highlighted that at least 24,000 children died by suicide between 2017 and 2019. The data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on children's suicide was also recently presented in the Parliament.

Of the 24,568 children who died by suicide, at least 13,325 were girls in the age group of 14-18 years. The data also showed that the number of children, inthat particular age group, who died by suicide rose from 8,029 in 2017 to 8,162 in 2018 to 8,377 in 2019. The states which reported a rise in the number of child suicides were Madhya Pradesh – with the highest such cases -- followed by West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

While failure in examination was the reason behind the death by suicide of 4,046 children, marriage-related issues were attributed to the deaths of 639 children of which 411 were females. At least 3,315 children died by suicide due to reason related to love affair while 2,567 children took their lives due to illness. The data showed that 81 children died by suicide after suffering physical abuse.

Other reasons attributed were death of a loved one, drug and alcohol addiction, unwanted pregnancy, fall in social reputation, unemployment, poverty as well as ideological causes and hero worshipping. Child rights activists reacting to the report stressed on including life skill training in school curriculum as well making mental health a part of mainstream healthcare and wellness programmes.

“Among younger children, suicide attempts are often impulsive. They may be associated with feelings of sadness, confusion, anger, stress or problems with attention and hyperactivity. Among teenagers, suicide attempts may be associated with feelings of stress, self-doubt, pressure to succeed, financial uncertainty, disappointment, depression and loss. For some teens, suicide may appear to be a solution to their problems,” Puja Marwaha, CEO, CRY-Child Rights and You was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

(A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai))

