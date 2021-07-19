Home / India News / 'Over 40 crore Indians are now Baahubali': PM Modi on Covid-19 vaccine coverage
'Over 40 crore Indians are now Baahubali': PM Modi on Covid-19 vaccine coverage

The Union health ministry said on Sunday that number of vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive reached 40,64,81,493. It also said that the country's recovery rate has increased to 97.32 per cent.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that people who have taken a shot of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine have become Baahubali' in the fight against the disease. He was briefing mediapersons outside Parliament, just before the beginning of the monsoon session.

"The vaccine is given in 'baahu' (arms), those who take the jab become 'Baahubali'. Over 40 crore people have become 'Baahubali' in the fight against Covid. It is being taken forward. The pandemic has gripped the entire world. So we want meaningful discussions in Parliament over it," the Prime Minister said.

Watch the video here:


PM Modi also said that he will meet all the members of Parliament at 4pm on Tuesday to apprise them about the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The Prime Minister's remark on Covid-19 vaccines came as the number of vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive reached 40,64,81,493.

The ministry also said that the country's recovery rate has increased to 97.32 per cent.

It also said that 2,60,12,352 unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and union territories for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

