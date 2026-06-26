Over 40 lakh devotees visit Char Dham; 201 health-related deaths reported: Officials

The ongoing Char Dham Yatra has crossed the 4 million pilgrim mark this season, with more than 40 lakh devotees visiting the Himalayan shrines so far, even as the number of deaths linked to health-related ailments during the pilgrimage has risen to 201, according to official data.

Officials said that on Wednesday alone, 37,617 pilgrims safely reached the four shrines

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According to data compiled by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), a total of 4,003,158 pilgrims had visited the Char Dham shrines and associated pilgrimage destinations till June 25.

Officials said that on Wednesday alone, 37,617 pilgrims safely reached the four shrines. Badrinath Dham recorded the highest single-day footfall with 17,332 devotees, followed by Kedarnath Dham with 8,618 arrivals. Gangotri Dham received 3,674 pilgrims, while 3,098 devotees visited Yamunotri Dham despite occasional weather-related disruptions in the hill districts.

Meanwhile, the data shows that the number of deaths attributed to health-related ailments during the yatra has reached 201 so far (67 days, April 19–June 25). Of these, 94 deaths were reported in Kedarnath Dham, 63 in Badrinath Dham, 26 in Yamunotri Dham and 18 in Gangotri Dham. Last year, the number of deaths attributed to health-related ailments during the first 67 days (April 30–July 6) was 142. Of these, 68 deaths were reported in Kedarnath Dham, 40 in Badrinath Dham, 18 in Yamunotri Dham and 16 in Gangotri Dham.

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{{^usCountry}} Kedarnath Dham has emerged as the most visited shrine this season, recording a cumulative footfall of 1,321,067 pilgrims. Badrinath Dham followed closely with 1,285,167 visitors. Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham registered 650,294 and 609,382 pilgrims, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kedarnath Dham has emerged as the most visited shrine this season, recording a cumulative footfall of 1,321,067 pilgrims. Badrinath Dham followed closely with 1,285,167 visitors. Gangotri Dham and Yamunotri Dham registered 650,294 and 609,382 pilgrims, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Suresh Semwal, Secretary, Shri Panch Gangotri Temple Committee, said that although the number of pilgrims arriving at Gangotri had declined compared to earlier in the week, the flow of devotees remained steady. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suresh Semwal, Secretary, Shri Panch Gangotri Temple Committee, said that although the number of pilgrims arriving at Gangotri had declined compared to earlier in the week, the flow of devotees remained steady. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Currently, around 3,000 to 4,000 pilgrims are visiting the shrine daily. The pilgrimage has remained smooth this season due to better administrative management,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Currently, around 3,000 to 4,000 pilgrims are visiting the shrine daily. The pilgrimage has remained smooth this season due to better administrative management,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the Uttarakhand government has implemented an extensive healthcare plan for the yatra. A total of 414 paramedical personnel, 178 medical officers and 25 specialist doctors have been deployed along the pilgrimage route. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the Uttarakhand government has implemented an extensive healthcare plan for the yatra. A total of 414 paramedical personnel, 178 medical officers and 25 specialist doctors have been deployed along the pilgrimage route. {{/usCountry}}

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The 47 permanent healthcare facilities located across the Char Dham districts of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi have been strengthened and upgraded, while 25 Medical Relief Posts have been made fully operational along the route.

Medical assistance has also been arranged at key halt points and important locations to ensure that pilgrims receive timely treatment in case of illness or emergencies.

To identify health risks before pilgrims proceed to higher altitudes, the government has established 57 health screening kiosks across Dehradun, Haridwar, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi districts. At these kiosks, pilgrims are being screened for conditions such as hypertension, heart disease and diabetes.

For emergency response, 177 ambulances have been stationed along the yatra route. Helicopter rescue services have been streamlined in coordination with the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA), while heli-ambulance services are being operated by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.

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Officials said health advisories have been prepared in 13 languages for pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country. Informational signboards carrying “Do’s and Don’ts” have been installed at important locations, while awareness pamphlets are also being distributed.

The Char Dham Yatra formally commenced this year with the opening of Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham on April 19, followed by Kedarnath Dham on April 22 and Badrinath Dham on April 24.

Officials said that last year, more than 5.1 million registrations were recorded for the Char Dham Yatra, and the number is expected to increase further this year. In 2024, around 4.8 million pilgrims visited the Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib, while in 2023, the pilgrimage broke all previous records, with the pilgrim influx crossing the 5.6 million mark, according to tourism department officials.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeraj Santoshi ...Read More He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories. Read Less

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