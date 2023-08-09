42% teaching posts for OBC, SC, ST candidates in central varsities vacant: Govt

Over 42% of the teaching posts reserved for the candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) across 45 central universities are lying vacant, Union ministry of education informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. (ANI)

In a written response to a question asked by Janata Dal-United (JD-U) member Ram Nath Thakur about the total number of reserved posts of teachers which are lying vacant in central universities of the country, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan submitted the data as of July 1, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the minister, 7,033 posts are sanctioned for OBC, SC, and ST candidates in central universities and out of these, 3,007 posts are vacant.

The data further shows that while 46% posts (1665) for OBC are vacant, the vacant positions for SC and ST are 37% and 44%, respectively.

Pradhan further said that 517 candidates were hired in 2023 under the reserved category. Of them, 285 were OBC candidates, 150 SC candidates and 82 ST candidates.

Responding to another question asked by Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) leader John Brittas on the overall vacancies in central universities, Pradhan said that as on July 1, 22,412 of the 54,512 sanctioned posts in 45 central universities, running on regular mode under purview of the Ministry of Education, are lying vacant.

Emphasising that occurrence of vacancies and filing thereof is a continuous process, Pradhn said, “The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced students’ strength. Central universities have been directed to fill up vacancies as and when arising.”

The minister further said that through special recruitment drives, 6,087 posts have been filled up so far by the central universities as per the DoPT Mission Recruitment Portal.

