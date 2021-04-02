Over 5 crore passengers travelled safely since resumption of domestic aviation operations, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said more than five crore and twenty-seven lakh people have travelled safely and conveniently since the resumption of domestic flight operations in May 2020.

The domestic flight operations were paused from midnight of March 24 last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Puri in a tweet shared statistics pertaining to the recovery of domestic flights operations. As per the infographic in the tweet, 253,008 passengers on more than 2,300 flights travelled on April 1, 2021. Total footfall at the airports was recorded to be over 507,000 with 4,633 flight movements. Considering the Covid-19 situation in the country, the minister in the tweet also said that precautionary measures are in place as the aviation operations fly towards the pre-Covid figures.

“Since the resumption of the domestic flight service from 25 May 2020 till yesterday, around 5 crore 27 lakh people have travelled safely and conveniently. Keeping in mind the ups and downs of the epidemic, we are taking every precaution and flying towards pre-Covid figures,” the tweet, with infographics, read.

February end recorded more than 313,000 passengers travelling domestically through 2,353 flights, the data by civil aviation ministry showed.

Global aviation body International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Wednesday requested the Centre to suspend the planned rise in aviation security fees that can deter the industry’s recovery.