Over 60% in 15-18 age group jabbed with Covid first dose, says health minister Mandaviya

More than 60% of those between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the country’s immunisation drive, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday and also lauded the feat. The announcement came within a month since the vaccination drive began for this age group from January 3 this year.

“Young India Showing the Way! Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated. More than 60% children in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of doses administered under the country’s inoculation drive stood at 1,649,548,939, as per the dashboard. This also included the 10,513,987 precautionary third doses given to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidity conditions.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya reviewed the public health preparedness and the progress of the Covid vaccination drive in eight southern states and Union territories of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.

During the meeting, he asked the states and UTs to increase the pace of the vaccination among those in the 15 to 17 age group and also the second dose coverage for whom it was still pending.

On Thursday, the minister said that more than 95% of the country’s eligible population have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine, a year after the immunisation drive against the pandemic started in January last year.

“India has achieved the record of administering the first dose of [Covid-19] vaccine to more than 95% of its adult population,” Mandaviya tweeted.

As many as 251,209 people tested positive for the disease on Friday while 627 more lost their lives. The active caseload declined by 96,861 cases since Thursday and stood at 2,105,611.