At 2,51,209, India sees near 35-k dip in new Covid cases, positivity rate falls to 15.88%

India registered a significant dip in Covid-19 casecount with 2,51,209 fresh infections being registered on Friday.

This is a little over 35,000 less than Thursday’s figures when 2,86,384 cases were reported. The current active caseload currently stood at 21,05,611, which is 5.18 per cent of the total cases, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in its updated bulletin.

The daily positivity rate also registered a dip at 15.88 per cent. This was at 19.59 per cent a day ago.

As many as 627 patients lost their battle to the disease, while 3,47,443 were declared cured, pushing the overall deaths to 4,92,327 and recoveries to 3,80,24,771.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the country has so far administered 1,64,44,73,216 doses against the coronavirus disease, including first, second and precautionary jabs.

The ministry said More than 163.96 crore (1,63,96,46,725) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far for free and through direct state procurement category.

It said another 13 crore (13,00,84,651) balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states/UT authorities that are yet to be administered.

The government said 72.37 crore total samples have been tested so far for the virus. Of these, 15,82,307 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

States have slowly started reopening the economy and easing restrictions that were imposed over the past one month amid the latest resurgence of cases, driven by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. The government is also likely to advise states on reopening of schools.