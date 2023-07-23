Centre has over 636,000 cases pending in courts: Union law minister tells Parl

There are more than 636,000 cases involving the central government pending before various courts in the country, of which the finance and railways ministries rank at the top among 56 ministries, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed Lok Sabha on Friday in a response to a question raised in the Parliament.

The Department of Legal Affairs, which is the nodal ministry that conducts litigation on behalf of the central government before the Supreme Court, high courts and other courts including tribunals, the total expenditure incurred on conducting these cases was Rs.54.35 crore in the year 2022-23, Meghwal said in a written response.

The total expenses incurred over the last five years, beginning from 2018, comes to a little over Rs.272 crore, the statement said.

His response came on a question asked by Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh who wished to know the percentage of cases involving the Union government as a party, the expenditure incurred by the Centre in conducting these cases every year, the nature of these cases and the courts where they are pending, the ministries involved along with year-wise break-up.

Meghwal informed the Parliament that the data requested in the manner above was not maintained by the government. However, he shared the information gathered by the government’s web interface ‘Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS)’, created by the Department of Legal Affairs in 2016 to monitor government litigation before various courts and tribunals.

As per the information compiled by LIMBS, the total number of cases stood at 636,605. Of this, the finance ministry is alone involved in 179,464 litigations; the defence ministry is involved in 87,543 cases; the labour and employment ministry has 80,117 cases; the ministry of home affairs accounts for 23,012 cases and the education ministry is a party in over 17,000 cases, which are pending, he said.

The ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare, despite boasting of a significantly large workforce in the country, has a litigation share of 3,665 cases while the corporate affairs ministry, dealing with companies having the luxury to litigate has 10,426 cases pending.

The information provided by the Union law minister does not specify whether the information available on the LIMBS portal is of cases filed by the government departments or extends to even public interest litigations (PIL) where the government is a necessary party.

The question raised in Parliament also wished to know the status of the national litigation policy (NLP) and whether the government is keen on reviewing it. The response by the Minister said that the NLP is yet to be finalised.

