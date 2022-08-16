Over 7.9 million enrolled under Bal Aadhaar initiative from April to July

Over 7.9 million children aged up to five were enrolled under the Unique Identification Authority’s Bal Aadhaar initiative from April to July, the Union electronics and information technology ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Bal Aadhaar registration is progressing very well, with increased speed across the country…,” it said. The statement added 26.4 million children in the zero-five age group had Bal Aadhaar by the end of March and that the number increased to 34.3 million by the end of July.

The ministry said 70% of the target group was enrolled in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Mizoram, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh.

The Bal Aadhaar, a precursor to a standard Aadhaar, is issued in blue colour to children aged up to five. Upon expiration, a regular Aadhaar is issued. “Bal Aadhaar works as a facilitator in availing several welfare benefits, and also works as a digital photo identity for children...,” said the ministry.

Biometrics to establish uniqueness for the Bal Aadhar are not collected unlike in case of Aadhaar. Facial image of a child is instead taken for enrolment. Biometric authentication of the parent/guardian and a proof of relationship document, preferably a birth certificate, is collected at the time of enrolment.

