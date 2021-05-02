Over 80k benefeciaries in 18-44 age group vaccinated so far: Govt

The ministry of health and family welfare has informed that as many as 84,599 beneficiaries of 18-44 age group have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on the first day of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

The ministry said that a total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 15,66,37,825.

Those vaccinated include 94,28,060 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose, 62,64,919 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,26,39,303 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 68,77,807 FLWs (2nd dose), and 84,599 for 18-44 years of age group (1st dose).

5,32,80,782 people between the ages of 45 to 60 have received the first dose, while 40,08,078 have received the second. 5,26,13,700 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 1,14,40,577 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

The Centre has advised the states and Union territories to set up help desks with the aid of volunteer groups, NGOs and CSOs, which can support in the management of patients admitted in the hospital effectively and facilitate better interaction between hospital staff and patients' attendants.

As per the Union health ministry, the Central government along with states and Union territories through a 'Whole of Government' approach has embarked on a five-point strategy for prevention, containment and management of the Covid-19 situation in the country - Test, Track, Treat Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination.