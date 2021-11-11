Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Over 94% people given first dose Covid-19 vaccine, aiming 100% immunisation by Feb 2022: Assam CM
india news

Over 94% people given first dose Covid-19 vaccine, aiming 100% immunisation by Feb 2022: Assam CM

“First dose vaccination is around 94-95% (completed). We will complete the first dose this month and go from village to village to verify whether 100% vaccination has been done. If we complete the first dose this month, we will complete the second dose in February,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
As of 8.20pm on Wednesday (November 10), 29,490,198 doses of the vaccine, comprising 20,359,823 first doses and 9,130,375 second doses, have been administered in Assam.(AFP | Representational image)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Written by Srivatsan K C | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that around 94% to 95% of the eligible population in the state has been vaccinated with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and the state would achieve 100% first dose coverage by the end of November. Sarma also said at that pace, the state can fully vaccinate its population by February next year.

“First dose vaccination is around 94-95% (completed). We will complete the first dose this month and go from village to village to verify whether 100% vaccination has been done. If we complete the first dose this month, we will complete the second dose in February,” news agency ANI quoted the CM as saying.

Also read | Centre, states discuss ways to bolster ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ Covid vaccination program, as 38% population fully vaccinated

Notably, India has set itself the target of vaccinating 100% of its eligible population by the end of December 2021, a deadline that is two months ahead of Sarma’s estimates. As of date, 79% of the eligible adult population in India have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine while 38% have been immunised fully against the disease, Union health ministry said earlier in the day.

RELATED STORIES

The remarks from Sarma came on the day Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya met with health ministers of states and Union territories (UT) and discussed the measures to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door vaccination campaign.

Several new suggestions were made during the meeting, the Union health ministry said in a statement. From roping in children to be ambassadors of the vaccination program to running vaccination centres at bus stations, railway stations to ramp up vaccination coverage, several measures were discussed during the review meeting.

As of 8.20pm on Wednesday (November 10), 29,490,198 doses of the vaccine, comprising 20,359,823 first doses and 9,130,375 second doses, have been administered in Assam, a state health department bulletin showed. Also 263 new Covid cases and one related death on Wednesday, took the state’s tally to 613,061 and the death toll reached 6,035. The state also has 1,932 active cases of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam himanta biswa sarma coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India hopes Pakistan will allow 1,500 pilgrims to visit for Gurupurab

In Bengal’s Malda district, 40 injured after being attacked by pack of foxes

‘Illegal occupation’: India’s first response to China village in disputed region

'Covid-19's Delta continues to be main 'variant of concern', others negligible'
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP