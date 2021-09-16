Over 900 crore deposited in bank accounts of 2 boys in Bihar: Report

The bank accounts of two children in Bihar received huge amount of money that surprised not only their families, but the entire village, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Wednesday.

The amount credited in the accounts of the Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar is more than ₹900 crore, according to Livehindustan. Both the boys live in Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district.

The boys visited the local Centralised Precessing Centre (CPC) of State Bank of India (SBI) to find out about the amount deposited by the state government for school uniforms, but received the shock of their lives after learning about the huge sum of money, the Livehindustan report said.

The boys hold the account in Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank. While Vishwas' account has ₹60 crore, Kumar's account suddenly had ₹900 crore, reported Livehindustan.

Branch manager Manoj Gupta was surprised to know about the issue and stopped the withdrawal of money. Livehindustan further reported that a probe has been ordered and senior officials of the bank have been informed.

This comes a days after a similar matter was reported from Khagaria district. A private tutor named Ranjit Das received ₹5.5 lakh in his account due to a bank error but refused to return the amount despite notices served to him. The man felt it could be a ploy to extort money from him sent by the government.

“I felt that due to Covid-19 and the lockdown, the government had sent the amount into my account. These days, a lot of banking frauds take place and so I did not return. As I had some needs, I spent ₹1,60, 970. I was happy that the government had sent some money when I needed it. How else could money reach my empty account,” Das told the police.

The police arrested Das on Tuesday and he was sent to judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday.