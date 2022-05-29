Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Owaisi says India is 'neither Thackeray’s nor Modi's': ‘Was formed after...’

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks came amid a series of claims by Hindu petitioners over mosques and Mughal architectures.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.(ANI)
Published on May 29, 2022 08:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for going “only after Mughals” when India comprises of "people migrated from Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia."

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, Owaisi said, "India is neither mine, nor Thackeray's, nor Modi-Shah's. If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis but BJP-RSS only after Mughals. India was formed after people migrated from Africa, Iran, Central Asia, East Asia."

Earlier this week, Owaisi took a dig at the BJP by blaming the Mughals for inflation, fuel prices, and unemployment. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi quipped that not the Prime Minister but Aurangzeb, Akbar, and Shah Jahan were responsible for the issues that have gripped the country.

"I believe Mughals are responsible for the rising petrol prices. Aurangzeb is responsible for it. Akbar is responsible for inflation and Shah Jahan for unemployment. This is what I believe. All these responsibilities fall on the Mughals. Prime Minister is not responsible for anything," Owaisi said.

Owaisi's remarks came amid a series of claims by Hindu petitioners over mosques and Mughal architectures.

The AIMIM president targeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar for not meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Nawab Malik's arrest as he did for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Nawab Malik is an NCP leader and minister in the Maharashtra government.

"BJP, NCP, Congress, SP are the secular parties. They think that they should not go to jail but it is okay if someone Muslim party member goes. NCP chief Sharad Pawar goes to meet PM Modi to urge him not to take any action against Sanjay Raut. I want to ask NCP workers why Pawar did not do the same thing for Nawab Malik," he said.

"Is Nawab Malik less than Sanjay Raut? I want to ask Sharad Pawar why you didn't speak for Nawab Malik? Is it because he is a Muslim? Are Sanjay and Nawab not equal?" added Owaisi.

Topics
bharatiya janata party aimim asaduddin owaisi
