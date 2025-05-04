Menu Explore
Owaisi says Oppn backs Centre in Pahalgam attack aftermath, demands action timeline

ANI |
May 04, 2025 03:24 PM IST

AIMIM's Owaisi highlighted the ongoing cross-border terrorism threat, citing past Pakistan-based attacks, and called for the Centre's action plan.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said that during the all party meeting held following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people lost their lives, opposition parties had urged the central government to take decisive steps and provide justice to families of victims.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that opposition parties have called on the central government to take strong action and ensure justice for the victims' families.(HT Photo)

Talking to reporters in Bihar's Darbhanga, Owaisi said, "During the all-party meeting, the opposition asked the government to take action (against the Pahalgam attack) and give justice to the victims' families and eliminate terrorism. Whatever action the government takes, we are with them, but what they will do and when, they need to say that."

The AIMIM leader underscored the persistent threat of cross-border terrorism, pointing to past attacks carried out by Pakistan-based militants. "It is true that terrorists from Pakistan come to India and kill our people, whether it is 26/11, Pathankot air base, Uri attack, Pulwama attack," he said.

Meanwhile, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

On Saturday the Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with PM Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi had also chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also present at the meeting.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was held a day after the April 22 terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. The government has affirmed India's national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism.

It has said that the terrorists responsible for the attack and the conspirators behind it will face severe punishment. The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India's response.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Owaisi says Oppn backs Centre in Pahalgam attack aftermath, demands action timeline
