Pahalgam terror attack: CCS reviews Jammu and Kashmir's security situation

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday reportedly reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi: Official vehicles leave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).(PTI)

The meeting took place a day after PM Modi met with the top defence brass. In the Tuesday meeting, PM Modi said that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said.

Today's meeting took place at PM Modi's official residence.

Along with the CCS meeting, two additional committee meetings – the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) – were convened at the Prime Minister's residence.

The Cabinet Committee on Security last met on April 23, a day after the attack. It decided to take punitive measures against Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty.

A government statement had then said that the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out in the CCS meeting. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in the Union Territory and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

Pahalgam Attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. PM Modi has vowed that India will track down those behind the attack and bring them to justice.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani minister has claimed that India may launch a military strike on the country.

Also read: Government revamps National Security Advisory Board after Pahalgam terror attack

Pakistan's information minister, Attatullah Tarar, on Wednesday claimed to have “credible evidence” of an Indian military strike in the country within the next 24-36 hours.

“Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends carrying out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident,” Tarar said in a post on X.

With inputs from ANI, PTI