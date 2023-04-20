Oxfam India planned to pressurise govt via institutions like EU: CBI FIR

Oxfam India planned to “create a structure” to continue its operations with the support of foreign funds after its application for renewal of its licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) was cancelled in January 2022, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s First Information Report (FIR) against the NGO and its office bearers.

(Twitter)

The FIR, which was registered on Monday over the alleged violation of the FCRA, said the NGO planned to pressurise the Indian government through institutions such as European Union, the US state department, World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, and European countries to get its licence renewed. It added the NGO was supporting agitations through its funding and violated FCRA by utilising 33% foreign funds more than allowed (20%) for administrative purposes.

The income tax department surveyed the offices of Oxfam India and the Centre for Policy Research in September last year as part of its probe into foreign funding. The department has since recorded statements of Oxfam office bearers and examined its financial documents and email conversations.

Union home ministry on April 5 ordered a CBI probe into the matter. It asked the CBI to refer the matter to the Enforcement Directorate if any laundering angle is unearthed.

The CBI FIR is based on the findings of the income tax department. It said Oxfam India was planning to create a structure to circumvent legal requirements for using foreign funds.

Oxfam India is currently ineligible to receive foreign funds as its licence for the purpose has not been renewed.

The FIR said Oxfam India planned to focus on Indian fund-raising and knowledge-based influencing and to develop projects focusing on education, women’s economic empowerment, and violence against women.

The income tax department said it found an internal email of top office bearers of Oxfam India, which reveals that the “organization is selectively nominating the NGOs who would give Oxfam India complete freedom to plan the program and staffing in manner they want”.

It said another email dated February 15, 2022, from Amitabh Behar, former CEO of Oxfam India, shows that the embassy of Ireland was also approached for a letter to the government of India from the EU on the FCRA issue.

“Oxfam India had funded Environics Trust to mobilize communities with the help of local unions against the coal industries,” said the income tax. “The organization and its office bearers were supporting agitational activities in violation of FCRA.”

The department found Oxfam received donations from foreign nationals from 2013-14 to 2018-19 of amounts ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹35,000. It said Oxfam has not replied to a query as to how these individuals were contacted for donations and that the transfers appear suspicious as these were done in Indian rupees.

The FCRA was amended in September 2020 to prevent NGOs from using more than 20% of foreign funds on administrative expenses. But the income tax department probe found Oxfam India used 33% of foreign funds for such expenses.

The department said it needs to further investigate a property worth ₹4.1 crore British citizen Banwari Lal gifted to Oxfam India

Oxfam India has not commented on the CBI FIR. It has previously maintained it is fully compliant with Indian laws and has filed all its statutory compliances, including FCRA returns, timely since its inception.