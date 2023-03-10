Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurugram high-rise

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from Gurugram high-rise

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2023 06:07 PM IST

The incident occurred days after the family celebrated Ritesh Agarwal's wedding and hosted a reception attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and notable startup founders and investors.

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father, Ramesh Agarwal, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise in Gurugram. Ramesh Agarwal lived in the apartment with his wife. Ritesh Agarwal did not live in the same building, reported Mint.

Virender Vij, DCP East, said that Ramesh Agarwal died after falling off the 20th floor in DLF The Crest, Sector 54, Gurugram. The postmortem has been completed and the body has been handed over to the family, Vij added.

Ritesh Agarwal said, “With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief."

The incident occurred days after the family celebrated Ritesh Agarwal's wedding and hosted a reception attended by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and notable startup founders and investors, including SoftBank's Masayoshi Son. Union minister Prahlad Patel had also shared photographs of him with Ritesh Agarwal and his wife Geetansha Sood, extending heartiest congratulations to the couple.

