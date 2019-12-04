P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail after 105 days on bail from Supreme Court

india

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:16 IST

Former finance minister P Chidambaram walked out of Tihar jail on Wednesday evening after spending 105 days in custody in the INX Media case. Chidambaram was granted bail by the Supreme Court but told to surrender his passport, make himself available for questioning and not influence witnesses.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 this year by the Central Bureau of Investigation for alleged irregularities in approval to let the INX Media group receive foreign funds when he was the finance minister in 2007.

Chidambaram’s family and his party, the Congress, have alleged that his arrest was an attempt to silence a prominent opposition voice.

It is a charge that the government has refuted. The last rejoinder came from Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who reminded the Congress that the court was yet to pronounce him innocent.