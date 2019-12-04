e-paper
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti

Chidambaram has been custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Supreme Court ordered former finance minister P Chidambaram to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.
Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Wednesday in the INX Media case, will attend Parliament on Thursday.

Karti Chidambaram, son of the 74-year-old Congress leader, told HT that his father will be present at the session tomorrow. P Chidambaram is a member of the Rajya Sabha, the upper House.

Immediately after Chidambaram got the legal relief, Karti had tweeted: “Phew. At last after 106 days.”

At a hearing in the top court on Wednesday morning, a three-judge bench of Justice R Banumathi gave bail to Chidambaram but directed him against leaving the country without prior permission.

Also Watch l Chidambaram gets bail in INX media case; BJP & Cong engage in twitter war 

The Supreme Court ordered him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

The top court bench ordered him to refrain from giving any press interviews or making any statements on the case and warned him against influencing the witnesses or tampering with evidence.

Chidambaram has been custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22 in the CBI case but the Enforcement Directorate had arrested him six days earlier in a money laundering case.

The INX Media case relates to alleged irregularities in the clearance to the INX Media group in 2007 for receiving overseas funds of Rs 307 crore when Chidambaram was the finance minister.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Chidambaram in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ED lodged the separate case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in 2018.

After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
‘King Kohli’ displaces Smith to wrest back top spot in ICC Test rankings
62-yr-old Delhi doctor shoots woman dead over affair, then kills himself: Cops
Moments before suicide, Ghaziabad man showed friend dead kids on video call
‘Our orbiter located Chandrayaan-2 lander’: Isro chief on Nasa image
‘No better person’: Google’s Sundar Pichai named CEO at parent firm Alphabet
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
