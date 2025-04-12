Padma Shri awardee ‘Vanajeevi’ Ramaiah dies at 87 in Telangana’s Khammam

Padma Shri awardee 'Vanajeevi' Ramaiah died in Khammam district of Telangana on Saturday, family sources said. He suffered a heart attack at his house in Reddipalli village, they said. He was 87. Daripalli Ramaiah being honoured with Padma Shri award by former President Pranab Mukherjee. (Humans of Hyderabad )

Daripalli Ramaiah, popularly known as the green crusader, “Chettu (tree) Ramaiah” or “Vanajeevi" in Khammam district, for planting more than one crore saplings over the last several decades, was recipient of Padma Shri Award for 2017.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Ramaiah and said his demise is an "irreparable loss" to the society. The Chief Minister further said Daripalli Ramaiah, strongly believed that survival of mankind is impossible without nature and environment, a release from CMO said.

"Ramaiah launched plantation as an individual and influenced the entire society," Revanth Reddy said adding the Padma Shri awardee inspired the youth by dedicating entire life to environmental protection.

The CM conveyed deep sympathies to the bereaved family members.