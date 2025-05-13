Pahalgam attack victim's father hails PM Modi's speech, says Operation Sindoor ‘good deed’

Father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, Rajesh, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on Operation Sindoor and termed the military action against Pakistan as a "good deed". Vinay Narwal's father Rajesh said that Operation Sindoor is a massive blow to the "nursery of terrorism, its trainers, and its masters".(Screengrab/ANI)

Rajesh Narwal said that PM Modi's speech sent a clear message to Pakistan over terrorism. "One thing has been made clear in the address, a message has been given to Pakistan, which gives shelter to terrorism and where terrorism has its roots, and it has also been warned that this barbaric terrorist attack was carried out on unarmed people, in which my son Lieutenant Vinay was martyred, I agree with the military action against it, it is a good deed," he stated while speaking to news agency ANI.

He termed the Indian armed forces 'Operation Sindoor' a massive blow to the "nursery of terrorism", adding that the right action has been taken to break its backbone.

Praising the military for its action with whole morale, Rajesh said that it could be done only because the central government gave the Army complete freedom. However, he affirmed that this is not the time of war, nor the time of terror. But if war is needed to wipe out terrorism, then it is right.

He told ANI: "The Indian army has taken action with whole morale; they were able to do so only because our government permitted them to take action. We have also caused damage to their military bases. In this regard, I would like to say that 26 families have suffered personal loss which cannot be compensated. Still, after this action, Pakistan should understand that there is no warning for the cowardly attack carried out by terrorists."

"If Pakistan fires even a single bullet, it will be an attack. This time, there is no forgiveness; this is a moratorium. If they do something this time, they will not be spared. This is not the time of war, this is not the time of terror either. If war is to be resorted to eliminate terror, then it is right", he added.

In his first address to the nation since Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a clear warning to Pakistan that India had only paused retaliation against the terrorist and military bases of Islamabad, and not ended it.

He hailed the armed forces over the May 7 operation and said that every terrorist now knows the result of wiping off the vermilion (Sindoor) from the forehead of the nation's sisters and daughters.

“When Pakistan urged and ensured that they would not act, then India also thought about it ... I will repeat ... we have only so far paused our retaliatory action against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan... in the coming days, we will test every step of Pakistan to see what role it has adopted,” PM Modi said.

“Terror or talk can't go together, terror and trade cannot go hand-in-hand… water and blood also cannot flow together,” the prime minister stated.

PM Modi said that Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism.

On May 7, the Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor, which was launched as a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.