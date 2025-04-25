Menu Explore
Pahalgam terror attack: NHRC calls for justice, accountability, aid for victims

PTI |
Apr 25, 2025 03:05 PM IST

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

The NHRC on Friday condemned the killing of civilians in Pahalgam, and said time has come to act against those indulging in terrorism "directly or indirectly".

The NHRC condemned the Pahalgam attack and called for the state to act against the perpetrators(AP)
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it was "deeply disturbed" by the news of the incident, and hoped "the State will take all necessary steps to fix accountability" and "bring the perpetrators to justice".

In a statement, the NHRC said it "condemns the dastardly attack on the unarmed and unsuspecting innocent civilians who were on a holiday to the valley".

The right panel further said, time has come to act against those indulging in terrorism directly or indirectly and to hold them accountable for this "menace against humanity".

"It is expected that the State will take all necessary steps to fix accountability; bring the perpetrators to justice, and provide succour to the families of the victims in all possible manner," the NHRC said.

