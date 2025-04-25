Menu Explore
Delhi bandh today over Pahalgam attack: Which markets are closed?

ByHT News Desk
Apr 25, 2025 11:41 AM IST

Markets supporting bandh include Sadar Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has called for a 'bandh' in Delhi on Friday to protest the Pahalgam terror attack, with over 100 markets likely to remain closed in response, news agency PTI reported.

Members of the Khan Market Traders' Association took part in a candlelight vigil at Khan Market in New Delhi on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.(HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)
Members of the Khan Market Traders' Association took part in a candlelight vigil at Khan Market in New Delhi on Thursday, April 24, 2025, to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.(HT Photo/ Raj K Raj)

The protest is part of nationwide demonstrations condemning the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead. The attack occurred when terrorists opened fire in the Baisaran meadow area, a popular tourist destination.

On Thursday, trade organisations held a candlelight march at Connaught Place to show solidarity with the victims. CTI members and representatives from over 100 trade groups wore black armbands as a mark of protest.

The CTI has appealed to the trading community to observe Friday’s shutdown peacefully and express unity against terrorism.

Across the country, political parties, trade bodies, and civil society groups have taken to the streets to protest the killing of civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack is considered the deadliest in the Kashmir Valley since Pulwama in 2019, where a foreign national and a resident of Jammu and Kashmir were killed.

Follow live updates on Pahalgam terror attack

Which markets are closed today?

Markets supporting Friday’s bandh include Sadar Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Hindustan Mercantile (Chandni Chowk), Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi, the organisation's statement said.

Traders from major commercial hubs like Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Chawri Bazar, Bhagirath Place, Rajouri Garden, and Sarojini Nagar joined a candle march on Thursday.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the business community is deeply shaken by the attack and remains united in its condemnation.

CTI vice president Rahul Adalkha noted that the incident has sparked widespread outrage among traders.

Khan Market traders shut their shops early at 7.30 pm to participate in the march. Wearing black headbands, they observed a minute’s silence in tribute.

The protest will also see participation from various merchant associations from the textile, spice, utensils, and bullion sectors.

(With PTI inputs)

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
