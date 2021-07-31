Pak JeM Masood Azhar kin and Kashmir chief killed in Tral

A top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist, operating in the Kashmir Valley since 2018, was killed during a very close coordinated operation by the Victor Force of the Indian Army headed by General Rashim Bali, Jammu and Kashmir police and intelligence on Saturday.

Mohammad Ismail Alvi, also known as Ibrahim, Lamba, Lala, Lambu and Adnan, was the bodyguard of Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, the de-facto chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed with Masood Azhar Alvi bed-ridden in Pakistan's Bahawalpur. According to intelligence inputs, Ismail entered the valley through the Shakargarh sector in the first week of May 2018 and was involved in a series of terror attacks since then. He also recruited several local men to the JeM fold in the valley.

Before infiltrating into India, he visited the JeM training centre at Jaba-Balakot, Manshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, apart from JeM Markaz at Bahawalpur in Pakistan. An expert on vehicle-borne IEDs, which are routinely used in Afghanistan and was also used in the Pulwama attack, Ismail trained with the Taliban, according to senior officials.

The resident of Pakistan's Bahawalpur, the global headquarters of the JeM, was also involved in the Pulwama attack in February 2019. His main handlers included Yousuf Azhar, the brother of Maulana Masood Azhar and the head of Balakot training centre and Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar. As the chief operational commander of JeM in Jammu and Kashmir, he was in constant contact with Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar as well as several other members of Maulana Masood Azhar's 'Maktoob-ul-Amir' operations for carrying out terror attacks.

His contacts also included Talha Saif, the brother of Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Hafeez Al Rehman the facilitator of the Pulwama attack, the son of Ibrahim Azhar Mohd Umar and other JeM commanders like Qari Zarrar, Shahid Lateef, Gazi Khan, Hammad and others.

He was instrumental in training Adil Ahmed Dar, who carried out the suicide attack in Pulwama, which killed 40 security force personnel. He also trained Sameer Dar, the local JeM cadre and the cousin of Pulwama attacker Adil Ahmed Dar, in fabrication and handling shaped vehicle-borne IEDs.