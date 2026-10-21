Pak operatives trying to lure Indians into relationships to extract sensitive information: J&K cop

Pakistan's intelligence operatives are attempting to obtain sensitive information from Indians by luring them into intimate and sexual relationships, Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tejinder Singh reportedly said.

The IGP cautioned people against falling into traps set by Pakistani agencies and advised them not to share information with unknown callers. (Representational Image) (PTI)

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He urged people to exercise caution when approached by strangers, particularly through calls from unknown numbers.

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Speaking to NDTV, Singh said security agencies are closely monitoring such networks and taking legal action whenever such modules are detected.

In a public appeal, the IGP cautioned people against falling into traps set by Pakistani agencies and advised them not to share information with unknown callers.

Also Read: Army officer's wife under scanner in J-K for ‘sharing sensitive info’ with foreign intelligence operatives

He advised people to exercise caution when contacted by unknown callers, particularly those posing as women, and refrain from sharing personal or sensitive information unless they know the caller personally, the publication reported.

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{{^usCountry}} "Be cautious unless you know the person personally. Even if they ask for seemingly small pieces of information, don't disclose them," he said, according to the NDTV report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Be cautious unless you know the person personally. Even if they ask for seemingly small pieces of information, don't disclose them," he said, according to the NDTV report. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh also urged people to immediately alert their nearest police station if they receive calls from Pakistani numbers or any other suspicious foreign numbers.

Army officer’s wife accused of sharing sensitive information

Jammu and Kashmir Police recently charged the wife of a senior Army officer with allegedly sharing sensitive information with operatives linked to foreign intelligence agencies, including China. The operatives allegedly approached her while posing as academicians. Singh said the case was under investigation.

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The woman was "collecting and sharing" sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives, including individuals linked to China, news agency PTI reported on Sunday.

The accused, who hails from Telangana and currently lives with her husband in Jammu, was questioned by an officer of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after an FIR was registered.

According to sources cited by PTI, the woman was engaged in research-related activities that are now under investigation.

The case was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Friday under the Official Secrets Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)