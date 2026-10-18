Army officer's wife under scanner in J-K for ‘sharing sensitive info’ with foreign intelligence operatives
The investigators are reportedly looking into the circumstances that led to the registration of the FIR and the allegations of links with foreign entities.
An Army officer's wife was reportedly booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly collecting and passing sensitive information to foreign intelligence operatives.
The woman was "collecting and sharing" sensitive information with foreign intelligence operatives, including figures linked to China, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources on Sunday.
The accused, a Telangana native currently residing with her husband in Jammu, was questioned by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer following the registration of the FIR.
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Police investigation underway
According to the sources cited in the report, the accused was pursuing research-related activities that are being investigated.
The case was registered at Gandhi Nagar Police Station on Friday under the Official Secrets Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it added.
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The investigators are looking into the nature of her activities and whether any information or material was shared with foreign intelligence operatives.
According to PTI sources, the preliminary inquiry has "not established" that any "sensitive information" was shared by her.
Authorities are also investigating the circumstances that led to the registration of the FIR. The allegations concerning possible links with foreign entities are also under a scanner.
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However, the woman has not been arrested so far. The investigation into the matter is underway, and further details of the case are currently awaited.
Naval staffer among two arrested for spying for Pakistan
In a separate incident, two individuals, including a naval staffer, were arrested earlier this month for allegedly spying for Pakistan, PTI reported, citing Andhra Pradesh police.
According to an official press release from the Andhra Pradesh Police Department, police arrested Pradeep Mukharjee, a navy employee from the Visakhapatnam naval base, and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers, the report added.
(with inputs from PTI)
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