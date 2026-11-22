Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik said that Pakistan would discuss the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) only when formally invited to do so, deflecting questions on the issue from reporters in Delhi. Malik also dodged questions about his earlier controversial “cut off hands” remark, avoiding a direct response to the matter.

Pakistan minister Musadik Masood Malik (screengrab/ANI) more less

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“When you invite me to discuss the Indus Waters Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Waters Treaty at this moment,” Malik, who is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, told reporters on Sunday.

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In June, Malik warned that Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to take away its share of water, accusing New Delhi of using water as a tool of pressure against Islamabad.

‘Evidence can be presented bilaterally’: Pakistan minister on terrorism

Responding to questions on terrorism, Malik called for discussions based on evidence, claiming that Islamabad was willing to engage with India on the issue through both bilateral and multilateral forums.

“I assure you, such discussions will certainly happen...We have stated on many occasions - in various forums that evidence can be presented bilaterally; we have also suggested that this could be handled multilaterally, you bring your evidence, and we will bring ours,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said Pakistan was prepared to present its evidence and examine evidence presented by India, while accusing those raising the issue of merely seeking to provoke rather than finding a lasting solution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said Pakistan was prepared to present its evidence and examine evidence presented by India, while accusing those raising the issue of merely seeking to provoke rather than finding a lasting solution. {{/usCountry}}

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"If you are seeking a lasting solution to the issue, rather than merely looking to provoke, then that is how we should proceed...I am offering you a stable, consistent response: whenever discussions take place, they will be based on evidence,” he added.

ALSO READ: ‘Umeed hai aana jaana rahega’: Pakistan minister after attending SCO meet in Delhi

Pakistan minister gets approval for Taj Mahal visit, but Nizamuddin Dargah request rejected

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Meanwhile, Malik's request to visit Taj Mahal in Agra has been approved, while the request to visit Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi has been rejected, the ministry of external affairs said on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

The proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah has reportedly not been cleared by the security agencies and the ministry of external affairs.

First time in 3 years that a Pak minister has visited India

Malik is in India from November 20 to 22. This is for the first time in three years that a Pakistani minister has visited India.

On Friday, Malik said that Pakistan will fully support all efforts to take forward peace and security in the region. “Whenever you talk of peace and when different countries come together and they sit together and make efforts to take forward peace and security, then we will also participate fully,” Malik said on the sidelines on SCO event in Delhi, shortly after the event got underway with a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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ALSO READ: ‘No change on Indus Waters Treaty stance’: MEA as Pak minister, who warned India, visits Delhi

Speaking about his visit being the first by the country's leader in three years, Malik said he hoped that such visits would continue in the future.

“Mujhe ummeed hai ki dobara aap gila nahi karenge aur hamara aana jaana rahega...(I hope you won’t have any more complaints, and that we’ll continue to visit each other),” Malik told news agency ANI.