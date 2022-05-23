Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pakistan PM Sharif backs convicted Yasin Malik, says India mistreating 'political prisoners' in Jammu and Kashmir
india news

Pakistan PM Sharif backs convicted Yasin Malik, says India mistreating 'political prisoners' in Jammu and Kashmir

The ‘prominent’ Kashmiri leader has been convicted on ‘fake’ terrorism charges, Shehbaz Sharif said.
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (AFP file photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 03:07 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Days after separatist leader Yasin Malik was convicted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on terror funding charges, Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday backed the chairman of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), calling upon world leaders to take note of what he said was India’s ‘mistreatment of political prisoners’ in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case

“World should take note of Indian govt’s mistreatment of political prisoners in IIOJK. Conviction of prominent Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik on fake terrorism charges is futile effort 2 silence voices critical of India’s blatant human rights abuses. Modi regime must b held 2 account,” Sharif, who, last month, succeeded the ousted Imran Khan as Pakistan’s PM, wrote on Twitter.

 

RELATED STORIES

Last Thursday, Malik was convicted by the NIA court after he pleaded guilty to charges related to terror funding, spreading terrorism and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. It also asked the NIA to assess the financial condition of the 56-year-old to determine the amount of fine that could be imposed on him.

 

The quantum of punishment, as well as the fine, will be announced on May 25. Malik, on May 10, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him. He faces the maximum punishment of a life term for the offences he has been convicted for.

Also Read | On Yasin Malik’s conviction in terror case, late IAF officer’s wife says ‘blood following him’

The case pertains to a conspiracy by the Lashkar-e-Taiba and separatist leaders, among others, to raise, receive and collect funds domestically and from abroad through illegal channels, including hawala. These funds were used for separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Genocide-deniers: Vivek Agnihotri's jibe at Tharoor, Kejriwal, Twinkle Khanna

The NIA, which said its probe established Yasin Malik’s involvement in terror activities in the Union territory, registered a suo motu case in 2017, and, in January 2018, filed a charge sheet against more than a dozen accused.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
shehbaz sharif yasin malik kashmir terror funding case
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP