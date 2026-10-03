Pakistan summons Indian envoy to lodge 'strong protest' over alleged killing of 2 men near Punjab border

Pakistan on Saturday said its foreign ministry summoned Indian Chargé d’Affaires to lodge protest over the alleged killing of two Pakistani men by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Bedian Sector along the International Border on October 2, 2026.

Photo for representation (REUTERS)

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Pakistan alleged that the BSF personnel ‘resorted to unprovoked lethal force against unarmed civilians.' “Such use of force was wholly unjustified and grossly disproportionate, resulting in the tragic loss of two precious lives. Pakistan categorically rejects any attempt to mischaracterize the deceased as “infiltrators”," Pakistan foreign ministry said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan described the killings as a ‘violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life’. It further said the Indian side was called upon to conduct and ‘immediate, transparent and credible’ probe into the incident. It also sought disciplinary and legal action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan described the killings as a ‘violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life’. It further said the Indian side was called upon to conduct and ‘immediate, transparent and credible’ probe into the incident. It also sought disciplinary and legal action against those responsible. {{/usCountry}}

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“India was further urged to ensure respect for fundamental human rights and international law, strictly observe relevant bilateral arrangements and established border procedures, exercise maximum restraint in dealing with such situations, and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” the statement issued by Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

Neither India nor the BSF has yet responded to the incident.