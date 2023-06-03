Pakistan, Taliban extend condolences to victims' families in Odisha train crash

Condolence messages have been pouring in from across the world after a horrific triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district in which at least 290 people lost their lives and more than 900 passengers have been injured. Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday extended condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the train accident.

Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.(AFP)

In a tweet, Bhutto Zardari said, “Saddened to learn of the high death toll in the tragic train accident in Odisha, India. Our condolences for the families of the victims. Wish speedy recovery to the injured (sic).”

The Taliban's ministry of foreign affairs in Afghanistan also extended its sympathies to the bereaved families.

“The ministry of foreign affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is saddened by the train collision in eastern Odisha state of the Republic of India that has left hundreds dead and injured. MoFa sympathies with the bereaved families of the victims and the injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

Video footage from the accident site showed derailed train coaches and damaged tracks, with rescue teams searching the mangled carriages to pull the survivors out and rush them to the hospital. People were seen searching for their relatives at the site and nearby hospitals.

Earlier today, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed grief over the loss of lives in the train accident and offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Justin Trudeau said, "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India."

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the train accident and said the US stands with India in this time of grief.

"On behalf of the US Mission in India, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic train accident in Balasore. We stand with India and the people of Odisha in this time of grief," tweeted Eric Garcetti.

