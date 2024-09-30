Pakistani family, living in India for 10 years under ‘Sharma’ name, arrested near Bengaluru: Report

A Pakistani national, along with three members of his family, was arrested from the outskirts of Bengaluru for allegedly living in India illegally for the past ten years, under a fake name and fabricated documents. A Pakistani national was arrested with his family near Bengaluru (HT File)

The couple came to Delhi allegedly in 2014, and then moved to Bengaluru. Previous to this, the family lived in Bangladesh's Dhaka.

Police identified the arrested persons as Rashid Ali Siddiqui (48), his wife Ayesha (38) and her parents Hanif Mohammed (73) and Rubina (61). The family had been living in Rajapura village under the aliases Shankar Sharma, Asha Rani, Ram Babu Sharma and Rani Sharma, reported The Indian Express.

According to preliminary inquiry, the Pakistani national's wife used to live in Bangladesh, and the couple got married in Dhaka. They were taken into custody following a raid conducted in Jigani on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday, based on inputs from intelligence officials.

"Our Jigani Inspector investigated a matter and registered a case. Four people of a family were residing here illegally with the help of fraudulent documents. Now, a case has been registered and those four people are being interrogated. Based on the outcome of the interrogation, we will take further action," a senior police officer told PTI.

The officers said that the family had been living in Jigani in a rented accomodation for the past six years after obtaining fake documents. The police said that they were supplying materials to a garage, but they are still questioning him on his network and activities.

"We have collected details about them and are investigating the case. They were supplying materials to a garage but that needs to be investigated," he said.

The police arrested the Siddiqui family just as they were packing up and leaving, reported The Indian Express. The report said that the cops seized Indian passports and Aadhaar cards from the family that had Hindu names on them.

Upon questioning and seizing materials from their homes revealing their true identity, the man revealed that he was from Karachi while his wife was from Lahore. The two got married when she was visiting Bangladesh with her parents in 2011.