Home / India News / Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district
india news

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Ramgarh in J-K’s Samba district

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Ramgarh sub sector along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba district on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, an official said
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:15 PM IST
HT Image

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in Ramgarh sub sector along the Indo-Pak international border in Samba district on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, an official said.

“After the intruder repeatedly ignored warnings by the BSF, he was shot dead near Malluchak post of the BSF in Ramgarh sub sector,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

A sum of 200 in Pakistani currency was found in possession of the intruder.It was not immediately known if the man was armed or not.

His body has been shifted to community health centre in Ramgarh.

In another development, an aeroplane shaped balloon with ‘PIA’ written on it was recovered by Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bhalwal area on the outskirts of Jammu district on Tuesday, officials said.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is the national airliner of Pakistan.

An investigation has been initiated, said the officials.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Opposition MPs highlight digital divide among students during Covid-19 pandemic

Karnataka records over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, 1st time in 2021 | Key points

3 teenagers among 5 killed in Agra as septic tank caves in

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh next week, 1st foreign trip since Covid-19 outbreak

Earlier on March 10, a similar balloon was recovered by the police from Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP