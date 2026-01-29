Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, accused of raping multiple women, was granted bail in the third rape case filed against him on Wednesday and is set to walk out of jail after 18 days. Palakkad MLA Mamkootathil gets bail in third rape case

N Harikumar, sessions judge at the Pathanamthitta Sessions Court granted the expelled Congress legislator bail. A detailed order is awaited.

The court had last week reserved its order on the application filed by the MLA following a detailed hearing.

In this case, the MLA is accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her in a hotel room in Thiruvalla in April 2024 at a time when he headed the state Youth Congress unit.

The woman has alleged that Mamkootathil befriended her on social media in 2024, cultivated a friendship and later expressed an interest to marry her. It is alleged that he invited her to a hotel room in Thiruvalla, under the pretext of discussing marriage. At the hotel, the MLA allegedly raped her and caused physical injuries.

According to the complainant, when she became pregnant, the legislator backtracked from his offer of marriage. He also allegedly compelled her to buy expensive gifts for him, including watches and footwear. The bills of such purchases have been handed over to investigating officials.

The MLA was arrested by the Kerala police in a secret midnight operation on Jan 11 after taking him into custody from a hotel in his constituency of Palakkad.

His petition for anticipatory bail in the first case, in which a woman accused him of rape and forced termination of pregnancy, is pending before the Kerala high court.