Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam, Ernakulam election results | Live updates

While Kerala has traditionally seen a two-party contest, the BJP is trying its best to make inroads into the state. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)

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The Election Commission is announcing results for Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam, and Ernakulam seats in Kerala today. These assembly seats are part of the constituencies in the state for which the vote count is being revealed today. Voting for the Kerala assembly elections was held in a single phase on April 9. The 2026 assembly election results come against the backdrop of a keen, multi-cornered contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to challenge the two-way contest. In the previous assembly elections, the LDF scripted history by retaining power, winning 94 seats, while the UDF secured 40. The outcome had underlined Kerala’s departure from its long-standing pattern of alternating governments. This time, the contest is once again finely balanced, with all three fronts seeking to consolidate and expand their support base across key constituencies. In Palakkad, BJP’s Shobha Surendran faces Congress’s Ramesh Pisharody and CPM’s N.M.R. Razak in a high-stakes triangular fight. Thrithala pits CPM’s M B Rajesh against Congress’s V T Balram and BJP’s V Unnikrishnan Master. In Kazhakoottam, CPI(M)’s Kadakampally Surendran is in the fray alongside BJP’s V Muraleedharan and Congress’s T Sarath Chandra Prasad. Ernakulam, meanwhile, sees CPM’s Sabu George take on Congress’s T.J. Vinod and BJP’s P.R. Sivasankar. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters in Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam, Ernakulam and across the state have responded to competing claims of governance, development, and political continuity versus change.