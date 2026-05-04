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Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam, Ernakulam election results | Live updates
May 04, 2026 07:31:31 am IST
Live updates on election results for Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam and Ernakulam seats in Kerala. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Kerala assembly elections.
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The Election Commission is announcing results for Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam, and Ernakulam seats in Kerala today. These assembly seats are part of the constituencies in the state for which the vote count is being revealed today. Voting for the Kerala assembly elections was held in a single phase on April 9. The 2026 assembly election results come against the backdrop of a keen, multi-cornered contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to challenge the two-way contest. In the previous assembly elections, the LDF scripted history by retaining power, winning 94 seats, while the UDF secured 40. The outcome had underlined Kerala’s departure from its long-standing pattern of alternating governments. This time, the contest is once again finely balanced, with all three fronts seeking to consolidate and expand their support base across key constituencies. In Palakkad, BJP’s Shobha Surendran faces Congress’s Ramesh Pisharody and CPM’s N.M.R. Razak in a high-stakes triangular fight. Thrithala pits CPM’s M B Rajesh against Congress’s V T Balram and BJP’s V Unnikrishnan Master. In Kazhakoottam, CPI(M)’s Kadakampally Surendran is in the fray alongside BJP’s V Muraleedharan and Congress’s T Sarath Chandra Prasad. Ernakulam, meanwhile, sees CPM’s Sabu George take on Congress’s T.J. Vinod and BJP’s P.R. Sivasankar. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters in Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam, Ernakulam and across the state have responded to competing claims of governance, development, and political continuity versus change. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:31:31 am
Counting of votes to begin shortlyKerala election results: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM for Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam and Ernakulam seats.
- Mon, 04 May 2026 07:01:05 am
Who won in Palakkad, Thrithala, Kazhakoottam and Ernakulam constituencies in 2021In 2021, Palakkad stayed with the Congress as Shafi Parambil held on to the seat for the UDF, underlining the party’s continued relevance in the constituency. Thrithala, however, went in favour of the Left, with CPI(M)’s M. B. Rajesh wresting the seat and bolstering the LDF’s numbers. In Kazhakoottam, senior CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran secured a decisive win reinforcing the Left’s urban foothold. Ernakulam remained with the Congress, with T. J. Vinod emerging victorious and adding to the UDF’s tally.