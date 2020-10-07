e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra govt files report in SC, lists action taken against police personnel

Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra govt files report in SC, lists action taken against police personnel

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat’s Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 12:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Supreme Court of India.
Supreme Court of India.(HT photo)
         

The Maharashtra Government has filed a status report in the Supreme Court stating that 15 police personnel were punished with pay cuts and two sent on compulsory retirement, in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident.

“Departmental enquiry was ordered against police personnel, who have been prima-facie found negligent and derelict in the performance of their duties in handling the incident and preventing the commission of a crime at and around the time of the incident,” the status report said.

It said the departmental enquiry against police personnel has been completed, adding that after completion of the departmental enquiry against the delinquent police personnel, Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range has issued show-cause notices to the police personnel.

After the police personnel replied to the show-cause notices, Special Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range issued the final order on August 21 imposing punishment upon the delinquent police personnel.

As per which, Anandrao Shivaji Kale, Assistant Police Inspector, ordered dismissal from service, Ravindra Dinkar Salunkhe, Assistant Police sub-inspector and Naresh Nageen Dondi, driver police head constable have been ordered compulsory retirement from government service. Fifteen police personnel were ordered pay cut as a punishment, it added.

Badrinarayan Deshmukh, Assistant Inspector General of Police (law and order), Mumbai, Maharashtra, has filed the status report in the case, pursuant to the top court’s order, and said that Criminal Investigation Department, Pune, after conducting a thorough investigation has filed two charge sheets against 252 accused persons on July 15 before the court in district Palgarh and juvenile court in district Thane.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Maharashtra government to bring on record the chargesheet and details of the inquiry against police officials in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing several petitions seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and registration of FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

The bench had asked the Maharashtra Government to bring on-record the details of the inquiry against police personnel, the action was taken against them in the matter, and to bring on-record the charge sheets filed in the Palghar incident.

The court is set to hear the case today.

The public interest litigations (PILs) in the matter are seeking a CBI or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in the incident that took place in Palghar district on April 16 this year.

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat’s Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers.

tags
top news
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, rejects bail plea of her brother Showik in drugs probe
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
Hathras gang-rape case: SIT deadline extended by 10 days
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In