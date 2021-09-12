Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pandal in Hyderabad installs eco-friendly Ganesha idol to promote Covid-19 vaccination

Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 10 with much enthusiasm across the nation amid Covid-19 restrictions and protocols.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 07:45 AM IST
A community pandal in Hyderabad installed an eco-friendly Ganesha idol on platforms modelled on Covid-19 vaccine vial with an aim to encourage the people to get vaccinated. “We are installing Ganesh idols here every year for the last 25 years. From the last 12 years, we are focusing on creating eco-friendly idols. And this time, we came up with the idea of promoting the Covid-19 vaccination drive via this idol. Here, Ganesh deity is standing on three vaccines with two rats holding the vaccine box. The idol promotes registration on the Co-WIN portal for the drive," Sachin Chandan, the president of Future Foundation Society, who helped in creating the idol, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"We are giving a social message through the Ganesh idols that vaccines are safe and everybody should get inoculated," he added.

The devotees appreciated the idea of promoting the Covid-19 vaccination drive. One of them said, "I am very excited to see this pandal. I come every year here to take the blessings of Ganpati Bappa."

Ganesh Chaturthi began on September 10 with much enthusiasm across the nation amid Covid-19 restrictions and protocols. The 10-day festival is also known as Vinayaka Chaturti. This is a Hindu festival which celebrates the arrival of lord Ganesh to earth from 'Kailash Parvat' with his mother Goddess Parvati.

