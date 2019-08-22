Panipat residents oppose felling of trees to build bypass road

india

Aug 22, 2019

Accusing the Haryaan government of turning a blind eye to environmental issues, residents of Panipat have decided to raise voice against the felling of about 15,000 trees for the construction of a 3 km stretch of a bypass on the outskirt of the city.

They said that there is no need to construct this 33ft-wide road as there is already a 100-ft-wide road of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) located in the same area and there is no need to kill 15,000 trees and waste money.

As per the information the Rs 32-crore road project from NH-44 to Barsat Road was approved by the Haryana Public Works Department (B & R) in August last year and it was announced by the chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Panipat-based social activist PP Kapoor, who was leading the protest against this project said, “This is project is mere wastage of greenery and money. Since a 100 ft wide road of HSVP was already there, what is the need construct an 33 ft road along with the HSVP road”.

He said that the government was planning to start work on this project and they have already taken up the matter with Panipat Deputy Commissioner and Haryana chief secretary.

“We have filed an application with the National Greet Tribunal and will start campaign against this project and will also take up the issue during Khattar’s visit,”he added.

Panipat-based advocate and activist Amit Rathi said, “Panipat is also infamous for several polluting projects including IOCL Refinery, Thermal Plants and thousands of industrial units. And these trees were planted by the forest department so that the residents of this industrial city could heave fresh air”

“But the government want to deprive people of their right to fresh air and wasting the tax payers money on useless projects”, he added.

Executive Engineer (PWD B&R) Pradeep Attri said, “the project will take time and also we need to fell only 1248 trees if we construct this road”.

On, what is the need to construct new road as HSVP’s road was already there he said, “As per the norms HSVP’s road cannot be used for heavy traffic as it may instigate protests from residents of these sectors, but still we will discuss this issue with HSVP officials.”

