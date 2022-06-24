Parameswaran Iyer, ex-bureaucrat who ran Swachh Bharat Mission will be new NITI Aayog CEO

The Narendra Modi government on Friday announced the appointment of retired IAS officer Parameswaran Iyer as the new chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, after incumbent Amitabh Kant's tenure ends on June 30. He will be holding a post for a period of two years.

A retired 1981 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, Iyer headed the empowered Covid group for logistics management set up in April. He had quit the IAS in 2009 to work in the World Bank. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who brought him back to run the flagship Swachh Bharat Mission. Iyer was also in the news in 2017 when he was seen cleaning a toilet pit during his visit to a Telangana village. The action of the chief of then Swachh Bharat Mission had caught the attention of PM Modi, who had hailed him during his Mann Ki Baat address. “This toilet pit emptying exercise undertaken by the Drinking Water & Sanitation Ministry is remarkable!” the prime minister had tweeted as well.

