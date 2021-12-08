Parents of minors file FIR against 15 teachers alleging gang rape

Family members of three minor school girls have accused 15 teachers, which constitutes the entire teaching staff of a government school in Rajasthan’s Alwar district of gang rape in three separate FIRs filed on Tuesday night, said police. A case under POCSO act has been lodged and investigation has been started, it added.

The complaints allege that the teachers had been harassing their daughters for the last one year. The accused staff includes both male and female teachers.

Alwar’s superintendent of police, Ram Moorty Joshy said the police was also investigating the possibility of the latest complaints being filed with the purpose of harassing witnesses of another molestation case registered in 2020 that involved another teacher of the same school who was arrested and later released on bail. The SP said that it was pertinent to probe witness harassment angle too since the 15 teachers accused in the latest FIRs were witnesses in the previous molestation case.

“We suspect the involvement of teachers arrested in this matter and a possible angle of witness harassment, which is also being probed,” Joshy said, and added that the accused teacher had accompanied the family members who filed the gan grape cases, to the police station.

