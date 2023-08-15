Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for his government and governance from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day -- the last before the country goes to the elections in 2024. Ditching his regular address 'Mitron', 'brothers and sisters', PM Modi is his significant Independence Day speech repeatedly referred to the countrymen as 'parivaarjan' which means 'family members'.

'Parivaarjan' in PM Modi's Independence Day address, ‘On next 15th August…’

"When I came to you in 2014, I had a promise of change. You trusted me. I tried to keep my promise. Through ‘reform, perform, transform’, that promise turned into conviction. Yes, I worked hard. I worked hard and I worked proudly with 'nation first' principle. In 2019, you again blessed me for my performance. The coming five years will present a golden scope for development. Next year on 15th August from this Red Fort, I will talk about the country's pride, success with more confidence," PM Modi said.

Why PM Modi used ‘parivaarjan’ in his Independence Day speech

The utterance of parivaarjan in PM Modi's speech was not once or twice but it was a refrain carefully chosen. At the end of his speech, he explained why heused ‘parivaarjan’ in his speech as he said, "I am one of you. I have come from amid you. My sweat is for you. I work for you not because you entrusted me with the responsibility. I do it because you are my family members. And I can't see your suffering, your dreams crashing," PM Modi said.

Parivaarjan vs Parivaarvad

PM Modi's 'parivaarjan' address can be seen in the context of PM Modi's continuous attack on 'parivaarvad' which was not missing from his Independence Day speech as well. "It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement that has left a blot of the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement," PM Modi said.

