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Pariyathukavu land dispute settled: Dalit families to get 5 cents each, houses

Pariyathukavu land dispute settled: Dalit families to get 5 cents each, houses

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 09:30 am IST
PTI |
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Kochi, A long-standing land dispute involving Dalit families facing eviction at Pariyathukavu near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district has been resolved following talks led by the Kerala government, with the affected families set to receive five cents of land each and a house at the same location.

Pariyathukavu land dispute settled: Dalit families to get 5 cents each, houses

The breakthrough came after a crucial meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Roji M John and attended by representatives of the affected families, landowners, officials and local people's representatives on Saturday night, according to an official statement.

With both sides accepting a consensus formula evolved during the discussions, the agitation committee called off its protest.

The dispute relates to several Dalit families who have been residing for decades on land claimed by private parties. A court had ordered their eviction based on ownership claims, triggering demands for rehabilitation and sparking political controversy.

Addressing reporters after the meeting held late on Saturday, John said the agreement was reached after taking into account the interests of both the landowners and the affected families in the backdrop of the court verdict.

They also said it was decided to withdraw more than 15 cases registered in connection with the protests and related incidents.

The meeting was attended by V P Sajeendran MLA, District Collector G Priyanka, Ernakulam Rural SP Sundarshan, Additional District Magistrate K Manoj and other officials and public representatives.

The state government had recently assured that the seven Dalit families facing eviction would not be left homeless and would be provided land and housing.

Chief Minister V D Satheesan had entrusted John, who is in charge of Ernakulam district, with holding talks between the two sides to find a lasting solution to the issue.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
eviction kochi land dispute
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