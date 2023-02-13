Parliament budget session 2023 LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge chairs meet of 14 opposition parties

Parliament budget session 2023 LIVE updates: The budget session of Parliament, which began on Jan 31, will resume at 11 am on Monday, and the opposition will once again try to corner the government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. In both Houses, the Congress-led opposition has been demanding that a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) be set up to investigate Hindenburg's charges against billionaire Gautam Adani – perceived to be close to PM Narendra Modi – or a Supreme Court monitored probe into the issue.

On Feb 7, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi spoke in Lok Sabha on the issue; PM Modi, on the other hand, responded in Lok Sabha on Feb 8 and in Rajya Sabha, a day later. On both occasions, however, he skipped mentioning Adani, saying that 140 crore Indians are his shield against opposition's ‘falsehoods.’