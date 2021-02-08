LIVE: Will ask HM for details on Uttarakhand floods, says Rajya Sabha chairman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, in the Rajya Sabha at around 10:30 am on Monday, day seven of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. Usually, Prime Ministers speak in both the Houses of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. However, with the Opposition protesting refusing to end protests in the Lok Sabha over the contentious farm laws, the PM’s reply might take place only in the Rajya Sabha, marking a departure from the norm.
In a collective show of strength, more than a dozen Opposition parties had collectively boycotted the President’s address on January 29, which marks the commencement of the Budget session. While debate on Motion of Thanks happened rather smoothly in the Rajya Sabha, with the Centre and the Opposition agreeing to discuss the issue in the Upper House for a total of 15 hours, no discussion could take place in the Lok Sabha or the Lower House. According to an official statement, the first six sittings of the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing session were productive, registering a productivity of 82.10%.
The first half of the Budget session will end on February 13. The second and final half will take place from March 8-April 8.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:29 AM
Will ask HM for details on Uttarakhand tragedy, says RS chairman
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the Rajya Sabha chairman, says that he will ask home minister Amit Shah for details on Uttarakhand disaster once the home ministry has full report.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:20 AM
Shiv Sena gives notice to discuss TRP scam
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 09:08 AM
PM to respond in Rajya Sabha at around 10:30 am, says PMO
At around 10:30 AM today in the Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:31 AM
CPI gives notice over Uttarakhand flash floods
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.
Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:14 AM
